Anti-cop LA councilwoman 'takes the cake' after hiring police for Mexican Independence event on taxpayers' dime: Union

A left-wing member of the Los Angeles City Council is getting hammered for her hypocrisy in hiring police officers for her event while pushing to deny similar protection for her residents.

Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez has campaigned against the police, but the California Post discovered that she hired a large police presence when it came to her event celebrating Mexican Independence Day.

'Apparently, she has no problem spending taxpayer dollars for her safety but opposes doing the same for the residents she represents. It is time for change in Council District.'

Hernandez pushed to "abolish" police and to divert police funding toward investing "in housing, economic mobility, education, child care, and public health infrastructures."

But surprisingly, when she needed security for a celebration of Mexican Independence Day at City Hall in September, Hernandez hired 13 armed LAPD officers for the event at a cost to the taxpayer of $135,000 in overtime pay.

The event, titled "El Grito 2025," was expected to include about 500 attendees, which means Hernandez paid about $270 for police protection for each person for just that one day. The per capita spending on police for the entire year is about $420, according to the Vera Institute of Justice.

She also advocated that police be unarmed when providing security for the City Council and advocated for a "mediation-based model" for cops.

The Post found that Hernandez voted in 2025 against the City Council contract that authorized using the LAPD for special events like the Mexican Independence Day event she publicized.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League condemned Hernandez for her hypocrisy.

"It should come as no surprise that some politicians act like hypocrites, but Eunisses Hernandez takes the cake," reads a statement from the union's board of directors to the Post.

"Hernandez has repeatedly voted to defund and disband the police, yet she saw nothing wrong with requesting police security at a community event to keep herself and others safe," the union added.

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Photo by Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"Apparently, she has no problem spending taxpayer dollars for her safety but opposes doing the same for the residents she represents. It is time for change in Council District," the union concluded.

Hernandez says in her biography that she's the daughter of Mexican immigrants and a community organizer.

Hernandez did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

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