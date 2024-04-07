Wife's sexual encounters with Great Dane exposed after husband busted for masturbating near kids at store, possessing child porn: Cops

A husband and wife from Texas have been arrested after the Houston-area couple were hit with shocking sex crime accusations by police.

On March 13, police responded to a complaint at the H-E-B grocery store in Spring, Texas. Cops were called because a man was allegedly masturbating while he followed young children around the grocery store.

William Mitchell Keen was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure.

Law enforcement furthered the investigation, obtained a search warrant, seized Keen's phone, and found child pornography on the device. The father-of-two was later charged with indecency with a child by exposure.

On March 27, police raided the couple's home. Law enforcement arrested Keen and his wife, Joely Keen.

Investigators reportedly said the 52-year-old husband possessed around 100 images of child porn and was charged with a third-degree felony for the alleged child sex crimes.

Police allegedly discovered video of the mother-of-two engaging in "multiple sex acts" with the couple's Great Dane dog on the husband's cell phone.

Great Danes are one of the largest dog breeds in the world – weighing up to 175 pounds and standing at heights of up to 32 inches at the shoulder.

The 53-year-old wife was charged with bestiality.

The Great Dane and two other of the couple's dogs were turned over to Montgomery County Animal Services.

According to the Toronto Sun, "Nearby residents said the pair were known as 'big animal lovers.'"

The couple's two children – ages 10 and 18 – were sent to live with relatives.

"We don't know what kind of environment they were exposed to on a regular basis. Maybe they weren't exposed to anything. Maybe they were exposed to a lot," Montgomery County Constable Lieutenant Ken Washington said of the children.



"It's not normal. In the 20-plus years I’ve been doing this job, it doesn’t cease to amaze me, but then you see an animal involved, which makes this odd," Washington said.

The pair were released on bail.

The husband was a former U.S. Navy sailor. The wife had been a nurse until she was reportedly fired on Monday.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

Montgomery County couple bonds out of jail after being accused of sex crimes www.youtube.com



