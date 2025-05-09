Trump tosses 3 Dems off of federal commission behind gas stove ban; one was simply locked out of the building

The Trump administration kicked three Democrats off of a government commission and simply locked one of them and his staff out of their offices.

The White House told the Hill that the firings were made from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which oversees product hazards, issues recalls, and sets standards for manufacturers. The CPSC was the group behind the controversy over a suggested ban on gas stoves.

'This is an appalling and lawless attack on the independence of our country’s product safety watchdog.'

All of the three fired from the five-person commission were appointed by former President Joe Biden and had been confirmed by the U.S. Senate. They included Mary Boyle, Alexander Hoehn-Saric, and Richard Trumka Jr., the son of the late president of the AFL-CIO union.

Sources indicated to the Hill that Hoehn-Saric and his staff were locked out of the commission's building, while the other two were notified of their firings.

William Wallace, the director of safety advocacy for Consumer Reports, issued a statement Friday decrying the action.

“This is an appalling and lawless attack on the independence of our country’s product safety watchdog," said Wallace. "Anyone who cares about keeping their family safe should oppose this move and demand that it be reversed."

The incident mirrored a similar action taken by the Department of Government Efficiency in February when Democrats were not allowed entry into the offices of the U.S. Agency for International Development. Democrats were outraged and called the action illegal and unconstitutional.

“For more than five decades, members of Congress from both parties have supported the role of an independent, bipartisan CPSC," continued the statement from Wallace. "Today’s Congress must step up to defend the agency, reject this power grab, and reaffirm that our laws actually mean what they say on the page.”

