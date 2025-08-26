Cracker Barrel caves to outrage against rebranding

After a week of online outrage over its rebranding, the Cracker Barrel restaurant chain announced that it was giving in on one key part of its revised image.

In a statement to Fox Business on Tuesday, the company said it would be reverting back to its original logo after having released a cleaner, text-only logo that excised the "old-timer" character.

'We said we would listen, and we have.'

"We thank your guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel," the company said. "We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away, and our ‘Old-Timer’ will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it's always been — and always will be — about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family."

Some on social media tied the announcement to advice given by President Donald Trump earlier that day on Truth Social.

"Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before. They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right," the president wrote.

"Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again," he added.

The rebranding also included a decluttering of the famous interiors to make them more sleek and modern.

Photo by GREGORY WALTON/AFP via Getty Images

The day after the rebranding announcement, the stock price for the company plummeted initially by about 15%. It has since regained much of that loss.

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck vehemently criticized the rebranding.

"Woke ideology has changed our country in countless ways, some of which we may never get back. But Cracker Barrel has always represented the one thing I think so many Americans currently crave: nostalgia," Beck said.

"'Rebrand' all of that to something more modern, something more inclusive, and something that erases those feelings, and you're 'rebranding' the sole reason why anyone goes there to begin with," Beck added.

Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino had previously said the rebrand effort was an attempt to make the chain relevant again.

"As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon," the company concluded.