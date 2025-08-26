'Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER Again': Trump says restaurant chain can take advantage of controversy

As the controversy over Cracker Barrel's renovated image continues to rage on, the president offered his advice to make the company a "WINNER" again.

Critics have branded the revamp of the 55-year-old restaurant the newest "woke" corporate disaster after the company simplified its logo and decluttered its store's interior design.

'They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right.'

President Donald Trump weighed in Tuesday from his account on Truth Social.

"Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before. They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right," he wrote.

"Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again. Remember, in just a short period of time I made the United States of America the 'HOTTEST' Country anywhere in the World. One year ago, it was 'DEAD.' Good luck!" he added.

Images of the logo and redecoration went viral Wednesday on social media, and the furor led to the company's stock price plummeting by 15% on Thursday. The stock recovered most of that drop by Tuesday, but it is still down 10% over the last month.

Much of the blame for the rebranding has been placed on the company's CEO, Julie Felss Masino, who previously worked as a Taco Bell executive. Masino said in 2024 that the company was no longer "relevant" and detailed her plans to freshen up its identity with new menu items.

On Monday the company responded to the outrage with a statement on Facebook.

"If the last few days have shown us anything, it's how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel," read the statement in part. "You've also shown us that we could've done a better job sharing who we are and who we'll always be."

Masino, meanwhile, said that the rebrand followed what the company heard from customers.

"I think what's important is that we are listening to our guests. We're doing this all for them," she said on "Good Morning America." "What's important is things that people love about Cracker Barrel, the soul of Cracker Barrel, is not changing. The rocking chairs are still there, the fireplace is there, the peg game, all the things that make Cracker Barrel Cracker Barrel, the vintage decor — it's still there, and it's working"

