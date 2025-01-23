Criminal Haitian shouts while being arrested by ICE: 'F**k Trump! ... Biden forever!'

The enhanced deportation operations of illegal immigrants by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are in full swing now that President Donald Trump is in office.

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin was embedded with ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations team in the Boston area to see what is different now compared to the Biden-Harris administration.

One of the men ICE officers were looking for was a Haitian man who has an extensive criminal history. As the illegal alien was being put into the officers' vehicle, he became extremely hostile. He shouted at the cameras that he did not want to go back to Haiti.

The U.S. military is readying aircraft to be used for deportation flights, in addition to aircraft used by ICE.

"F**k Trump! You feel me? Yo, Biden forever, bro! Thank Obama for everything he did for me, bro!" the man screamed.

"Other targets arrested included [an] MS-13 gang member with an Interpol Red Notice for aggravated murder, another MS-13 gang member facing gun charges, and multiple rape [and] sexual assault suspects, several of whom had been released from sanctuary jurisdictions with ICE detainers ignored," Melugin said.

"One of the MS-13 suspects had just been released by a sanctuary jurisdiction the day before our embed. When ICE found him — he was with another man who ICE determined is also in the U.S. illegally. ICE arrested him and will seek to deport him, telling me he never would have been caught up if the MS-13 suspect would have been handed to them at jail," he added.

The number of apprehensions by ICE under Trump has risen to over 400 illegal immigrants, with promises from Trump administration officials that the operations will ramp up in the coming weeks. Federal officers from other law enforcement agencies are also being given deportation authority to increase available manpower.

