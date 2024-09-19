Crisis in the heartland: Trump to visit Springfield and Aurora to highlight immigration turmoil

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump held a campaign rally on Wednesday in Uniondale, New York, during which he stated that he soon plans to visit Springfield, Ohio, and Aurora, Colorado.



Both cities are currently under media spotlight for their communities' ongoing battle with the Biden-Harris administration's illegal immigration crisis.

During Trump's packed rally at the Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday, he stated, "It is truly an invasion, and we're not going to let it happen. We're going to take those violent people, and we're going to ship them back to their country. And if they come back in, they're going to pay a hell of a price."

"This is not sustainable by any country," Trump continued, adding that tens of thousands of immigrants have moved into Springfield.

"This is a little beautiful town. No crime. No problem. Thirty-two-thousand illegal immigrants come into the town, 32, so they almost double their population in a period of a few weeks," he said.

Trump declared, "I'm going to go there in the next two weeks. I'm going to Springfield, and I'm going to Aurora."

He vowed to solve the immigration crisis in the country.

Trump then took a bit of a swipe at Springfield Mayor Rob Rue (R), saying, "I think he's a very nice person, but instead of saying, 'We're getting them all out' ... he says, very simply, 'We're hiring teachers to teach them English.' Can you believe it?"

Rue responded to Trump's announcement about his plans to visit the city, stating that he would rather the former president skip the stop.

"It would be an extreme strain on our resources. So it'd be fine with me if they decided not to make that visit," Rue stated, according to NBC News.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said that a visit by Trump would be "generally very, very welcomed."

"I have to state the reality, though, that resources are really, really stretched here," DeWine added.

Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance (R), told reporters on Tuesday that he has not yet decided if he will make the trip to Springfield.

"I think, obviously, the president and the president's team would talk to the local officials in Springfield to make sure that already precious law enforcement resources weren't stressed by a visit," Vance explained.

"I don't think that there's anything firm just yet," he continued. "I haven't made plans to go just in the last few days. I know the president would like to go but also hasn't made any explicit plans."

According to WABC-TV, more than 60,000 tickets were requested to attend Trump's rally on Long Island. The venue's capacity is 16,000. Many of Trump's supporters who could not get into the event gathered outside the building to watch his live speech on screens.