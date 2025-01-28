Crook breaks down front door of home where 3 kids are asleep. But homeowner has a gun — and it doesn't end well for intruder.

A New Mexico homeowner fatally shot a male who broke down the front door of the owner's residence around midnight Saturday, KOAT-TV reported, citing a Rio Rancho Police Department social media post. Rio Rancho is about 17 miles north of Albuquerque.

Two adults and three children were sleeping in the home in the 1500 block of 12th Street Southeast, the station said, when the sound of the male entering the residence woke up the homeowner. KOAT said the homeowner was armed and shot the intruder; police said the intruder was taken to a hospital where he died.

The results of the police department's investigation will be sent to the district attorney, the station said, adding that the homeowner has not been charged.

How are observers reacting?

Hundreds of comments have been appearing under KOAT's Facebook post about the home invasion and fatal shooting. Commenters seem to be solidly behind the homeowner's actions. The following are a few of them:

"Don't be kicking in doors expecting not to be blown away. Children live there," one commenter wrote. "Homeowner did what they needed to do."

"This is why we need to keep our guns," another user said. "This person used it for the exact reason most people purchase them. Harming another person is not the intention of most gun owners, but it will always be a parent's instinct to protect their children by any means necessary."

"This poor family. Absolutely terrifying," another commenter noted. "I’m so glad they were protected."

"I love this on so many levels! People are tired of being victims. They now protect their families and homes the way it should be," another user declared. "If the homeowner is charged, I will personally contribute as much money as possible to their defense."

"Good job," another commenter wrote. "Another loser off the streets who probably has an extensive arrest record and just keeps going through the revolving door of our poor justice system."

"Thank goodness he was armed and was able to defend his family," another user stated.

