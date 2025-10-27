​Cuomo narrows gap in new poll

Socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has maintained a double-digit lead in a new poll — but Andrew Cuomo has narrowed the gap significantly.

The mayoral race has gained national prominence as more Democratic leaders have tossed their fortunes behind the socialist and extremist candidate, while Cuomo has tried to shore up the centrist vote.

'You don't know how to run a government, you don't know how to handle an emergency, and you've literally never proposed a bill on anything that you're now talking about.'

A Suffolk poll released Monday showed that Mamdani's lead of 20 percentage points from September had shrunk to 10 points.

Mamdani had support from 44% of the respondents, while Cuomo had 34%. Outsider Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa also increased his support slightly from 9% to 11%.

Suffolk's political research center director David Paleologos said that Cuomo had made the biggest gains with Hispanics and independents.

Cuomo went on the attack against Mamdani's extremism and inexperience in their recent debate, which will be the last of the election. Mamdani fired back to paint Cuomo as the face of failed policies of the establishment party.

"You have never had a job. You’ve never accomplished anything!" said Cuomo at the debate.

"There is no reason to believe you have any merit or qualification for eight and a half million lives!" he added. "You don't know how to run a government, you don't know how to handle an emergency, and you've literally never proposed a bill on anything that you're now talking about in your campaign!"

Many have been calling on Sliwa to drop out in hopes that his supporters would mostly go to Cuomo, and the Suffolk poll appeared to support that thesis. It showed that far more Sliwa voters supported Cuomo as a second choice than those who supported Mamdani.

Mamdani would become the first Muslim mayor of the Big Apple if he is able to win the election. He was born in Kampala, Uganda.

