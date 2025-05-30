'Gestapo-like behavior': Another Democrat compares ICE to Nazis who 'terrorize people' in the night

Congressman Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) compared U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to Nazi operatives for removing illegal aliens from the country.

Goldman gave a press conference outside the New York-Broadway Immigration Court in New York City, where he said he witnessed an illegal immigrant — allegedly an asylum seeker — get detained by ICE upon leaving a hearing.

'They're trying to do the right thing — pursue the American dream.'

"This is Gestapo-like behavior," the congressman told media members. "Plainclothes officers wearing masks are terrorizing immigrants who are doing the right thing by going to court, following up on their immigration proceedings, and trying to come into this country lawfully, which is through asylum."

Soon thereafter, Goldman, born Daniel Sachs Goldman, further evoked World War II-era Germany by saying ICE agents were acting like Nazi operatives striking in the night, despite the ordeal happening in broad daylight.

"I'm also, as a Jew, very familiar with the Gestapo in Nazi Germany and other forms of secret law enforcement in Russia and elsewhere that used fear and intimidation and, under the cover of night, under the cover of masks in order to terrorize people that they did not like," Goldman explained.

Goldman said he observed the unknown male in question have his case dismissed by a judge, only to be arrested by ICE agents upon exiting the courtroom.

"There were about 15 other people there," the congressman claimed, referring to ICE agents. "These are routine appearances. ... There is no reason for anyone to have expected anything unusual to happen today, and yet [aliens are] ripped away from their families, from their communities, even though they're trying to do the right thing — pursue the American dream, come to this country as so many of us and our ancestors have for the promise of the American dream."

Goldman took particular issue with agents wearing masks and asked why they were necessary if their actions were "legitimate" and "aboveboard."

Border czar Tom Homan spoke to BlazeTV host Glenn Beck about this very issue last week and explained it was because immigration agents were "being doxxed all over the place."

"Their pictures are being put on telephone poles in major cities. These officers are under great threat," Homan added.

Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

"Rep. Daniel Goldman is just another radical Democrat who will prioritize illegal aliens over Americans," reporter and social media coordinator Yanky Pollak told Blaze News.

Investigative journalist Oren Levy said Goldman's comparisons of ICE agents to the Gestapo were "deeply disappointing and irresponsible, especially coming from an elected official."

Levy has reported on the illegal immigration crisis in New York City for years and told Blaze News that "ICE agents are simply doing their jobs."

"Their job's made more difficult by the current open-border policies that have allowed dangerous individuals to slip into the country," Levy added. "If ICE had proper access to jails to remove migrants already convicted of crimes, they wouldn’t need to resort to showing up at courthouses."

