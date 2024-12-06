Daniel Penny may receive congressional honor thanks to Rep. Eli Crane

Republican Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona introduced a resolution on Friday to give Daniel Penny the Congressional Gold Medal. The medal is Congress' highest civilian honor.

Penny is currently on trial following the death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely, who was allegedly threatening bystanders on a New York City subway in May 2023. Neely, who had schizophrenia, was allegedly making threats to passengers and behaving erratically, prompting Penny to retrain him in a chokehold.

'The courageous actions taken in response to the threat to his community by Daniel Penny, a decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran, went beyond the civilian call of duty.'

As of this writing, the jury deadlocked over the manslaughter charge against Penny, which was then dropped. The jury will continue deliberating on the lesser charges.

"Daniel Penny's actions exemplify what it means to stand against the grain to do right in a world that rewards moral cowardice," Crane said in a Friday post on X. "I'm immensely proud to introduce this resolution to award him with the Congressional Gold Medal to recognize his heroism."

The resolution not only praises Penny's actions but also criticizes the Biden administration and various Democratic policies that have produced rampant crime across American cities.

"Throughout President Biden’s term as President, local governments across various cities and States failed to adequately protect residents and their property from violent criminals," the resolution reads.

"The courageous actions taken in response to the threat to his community by Daniel Penny, a decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran, went beyond the civilian call of duty," the resolution continued.

The resolution dubbed Penny a hero who deserves commemoration regardless of his pending verdict.

"It is the sense of the Congress that Daniel Penny, with integrity and honor that is characteristic of who he is and of his honorable service in the United States Marine Corps, stepped in to protect women and children from an individual who was threatening to kill innocent bystanders, and he is a hero," the resolution reads.



Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!