Daniel Turner reacts to apparent threat from Democratic lawmaker

Democratic Rep. Greg Casar of Texas apparently threatened congressional witnesses during a heated hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Daniel Turner, founder of Power the Future, was testifying before the Department of Government Efficiency subcommittee about the corrupt relationships between the government and left-wing nonprofits. Turner, who himself has uncovered much of the corruption, found himself in the hot seat when Casar apparently threatened the congressional witness.

'Political violence directed towards me is kind of not new, but it was odd to see it from a member of Congress so flippant.'

Casar began the confrontation by referencing the 2019 mass murder where a shooter killed 23 individuals in a Walmart. Casar then told the witnesses: "What goes around comes around." Turner attempted to ask for clarification, but Casar left the hearing before anyone had the opportunity to follow up with him.

"I wasn't able to ask Mr. Casar before he ran out the room, but he was looking at the witnesses, talking about a murderer and said, 'What goes around comes around,'" Turner said during the hearing. "I don't know what that comment meant. I don't have the luxury of Capitol Hill police to protect me. In the climate space we get a lot of death threats. We get a lot of hate. ... I just don't know what 'goes around comes around' meant."

Turner later appeared on "Blaze News | The Mandate," where he recapped the interaction with Christopher Bedford, senior Washington correspondent for Blaze News.

"The eco-left has a long, long history in political violence," Turner told Bedford. "Political violence directed towards me is kind of not new, but it was odd to see it from a member of Congress so flippant."

"He was talking about this horrible mass murder in his city of San Antonio and then saying, 'What goes around comes around,'" Turner added. "And he's doing it in the context of 'you need to stop punishing nonprofits, because otherwise you're going to be mass murdered next.'"