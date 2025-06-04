DOGE subcommittee reveals how Biden autopen may have funneled money to leftist NGOs

The House Department of Government Efficiency subcommittee unveiled how nongovernmental organizations apparently utilize taxpayer dollars to covertly advance their own left-wing agendas.

Democrats scoffed as Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who also chairs the subcommittee, detailed how these nonprofits funnel grants and contracts toward ideological causes. These grants, many of which were issued during former President Joe Biden's administration, reveal the seemingly corrupt relationship between governments and NGOs that often carry innocuous titles.

"Today we are going to draw back the curtain," Greene said during the hearing Wednesday.

'It is fair to question the process and demand transparency.'

RELATED: Chip Roy reveals to Glenn Beck possible motive behind Elon Musk's scathing review of the 'big, beautiful bill'

One particularly egregious example brought up during the hearing included a group known as Power Forward Communities, which is dedicated to "decarbonizing" homes in America. The organization received $2 billion from the government through the National Clean Investment Fund despite the organization being just a few months old and with just $100 in the bank. Notably, failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is affiliated with the organization.

"Yes, it is legal to create a nonprofit, get IRS accreditation, and apply for and receive government grants," Daniel Turner, founder of Power the Future, said during the hearing. "But it is fair to question the process and demand transparency."

"There is no private entity that would give an organization 20 million times revenue after a few months of creation," Turner said. "Only government is stupid enough to do that."

"The American people definitely support nonprofits, but what they don't support is corruption, waste, fraud, and abuse," Greene added.

RELATED: Who ran the White House? Ask Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson under oath

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Energy-related executive actions taken by Biden, many of which were apparently greenlit using the autopen, also made up a significant number of grants and contracts dealt to NGOs.

"This is impersonation of the president," Turner said. "Staffers, of course, have a lot of leniency in what they do working on behalf of the president, but these executive orders that we've identified, there's no evidence of Joe Biden in first person, in his voice as president, talking about them."

"Whether it's exploiting taxpayers to push illegal immigration or fake environmental justice, the left's NGO scheme seeks to destroy our country and, fundamentally, alter the American way of life," Greene said. "This ongoing waste and abuse of taxpayer resources must end."





Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!