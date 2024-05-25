'Darkest days': Bryan Hagerich returns home after being detained in Turks and Caicos since February

A man from Pennsylvania recently reunited with his family in Pittsburgh after being detained on the Turks and Caicos Islands earlier this year. He was charged for having ammunition in his bag, which could have resulted in a 12-year prison sentence, according to the New York Post.

Bryan Hagerich, 39, is a former professional baseball player with two children. He was one of five Americans who were arrested and detained on the islands in February for having ammunition in their luggage.

The other Americans detained in the incident were Ryan Watson, 40, Sharitta Grier, 45, Tyler Wenrich, 31, and Michael Lee Evans, 72.

After he landed in Pittsburgh on Friday, Hagerich said: “It's just amazing how, just in the matter of 12 hours, looking at 12 years to now."

“My biggest concern is coaching my kids’ baseball games tomorrow, and that is such a relief.” He went on to say that the hardest part of the ordeal was being away from his family.

After picking up his kids and hugging them in the airport, he said, "We have a lot of catching up to do, a lot of memories to make together."

"Just so elated to see them. They've been so strong through all this," he added.

His daughter carried a sign that said, "We love your daddy," and his son had a sign that read, "Welcome home," according to CBS News.

“As a father, as a provider, and to not be that figure in my family’s life, it’s a very tough pill to swallow,” he added.

Hagerich said being detained in a foreign country was "tough" and the "darkest days" of his life, per reports. Though he was ultimately released, there are still four others being detained on the islands.

After pleading guilty to possessing ammunition on the islands, Hagerich was ordered to pay $6,500.

There was a bipartisan congressional delegation that visited TCI on Monday to pressure government leaders there to release the Americans detained.

Senator John Fetterman said that "[t]his is great news," adding that "Bryan is coming home to his family. It was an honor to meet Bryan and the other detained Americans in TCI this week.”

“When we met with TCI officials a few days ago, they made clear they wanted this situation resolved,” the senator added.

“They recognized that Bryan and the other detained Americans are not gunrunners — they are just people who made a mistake. I’m grateful that the judge recognized that the right thing to do was to send Bryan home. I’m also grateful to the US State Department which has been a critical partner in bringing Bryan home.”

Representative Guy Reschenthaler said that while it is good that Hagerich was able to return home, he noted that "this terrifying situation should never have happened to him, or the four other Americans still awaiting sentencing."

“As the Turks and Caicos government works to handle future cases, the British territory must ensure the safety and wellbeing of US tourists. I won’t rest until Americans can once again set foot on their islands without putting their livelihoods at risk,” Reschenthaler concluded.

