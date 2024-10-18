Dave Ramsey says he's voting for Trump and mocks his critics: 'You can't cancel me. I own the show'

Personal finance guru Dave Ramsey said on his show that he is voting for former President Donald Trump, and he pre-emptively mocked his critics who might seek to cancel him.

Ramsey is an influential financial counselor who often bases his teachings on his Christian faith. In a segment of "The Ramsey Show" published Wednesday, he told his viewers how he decided whom to vote for.

'When you have to vilify or destroy a person because you disagree with their idea, you've already lost the argument.'

"I'm looking at ideas and which ideas land on each side of the aisle. Where am I most likely to get a tax policy I like, an immigration policy I like, a foreign policy I like? Where am I most likely to get a gun policy I like? A climate change policy I like? A woke policy I like, that I agree with?" said Ramsey.

"Where am I most likely to get that? I can check those boxes very clearly, very quickly on these two candidates. So I'm gonna tell ya, I'm voting for Donald Trump," he added, "because I've checked those boxes and more of them are on that side than on the other side."

He went on to ridicule people who might try to cancel him over his vote.

"That's OK, I can deal with that. That's happened to me for over 30 years. 'I'm going to cancel you!' That's hard to do, I own the show," he said. "And so you're not gonna get to cancel me. You can leave but you can't cancel me."

Ramsey has criticized the overheated rhetoric in politics previously when he reminded people that the Bible orders them to pray for their leaders.

"Some of you are really too serious about what happens in the White House. If you'd concentrate half as much on what happens in your house, you’d be in a whole lot better shape. That's really the common denominator of success. It hasn't got anything to do with those guys up there," said Ramsey on social media.

"Concentrate on fighting for or against ideas," he added. "When you have to vilify or destroy a person because you disagree with their idea, you've already lost the argument because you've lost the high ground. You don't have to destroy people for your idea to win."

Ramsey's comments can be viewed as part of his video on YouTube.

