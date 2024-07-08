'I find that funny': Actor David Duchovny purposely wrote a nude scene for himself because he's 63 years old

Actor and writer David Duchovny purposely included a nude scene for himself in a movie because he thought it would be funny to show off his aged body.

Duchovny wrote and directed "Reverse the Curse," a film about an ailing Boston Red Sox fan whose medical condition seemingly gets worse every time the baseball team loses. The film is based on the Curse of the Bambino, which refers to the 86-year championship drought for the Red Sox after they traded Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees.

The 63-year-old actor said that since aging is a process that everyone goes through, he felt it was necessary to show an aging nude body both to show the inevitability of life and because he thought it would be funny to show himself naked.

'I just think it's embarrassing to be naked in front of a lot of people.'

"You can turn it into humor. You can look at horrific things with a sense of humor, and the humor comes from the fact that it's going to happen to all of us," the New York native said. "It's not like some people age and some people don't, some people die and some people don't."

In the movie, Duchovny and actor Logan Marshall-Green are changing in the men's locker room. Per Variety, Duchovny's character asks his son, "Are you uptight [being] naked in front of your father?"

The camera then shows what is described as Duchovny's bare bottom half before he hugs his son.

"If I've got one of my main characters — me — showing his his naked body to his son and saying, 'It looks like a dead sparrow where my c*** should be,' I find that funny," Duchovny told Salon. "I think we can laugh at that and then hug it out. And he comments on his son's penis in a way that's funny. I'm laughing and I'm also moved in a way."

Interestingly, Duchovny actually expressed opposite feelings about appearing nude on screen in his late 40s.

"I just think it's embarrassing to be naked in front of a lot of people," he said in 2008. "I guess I'm a bit prudish in a way. I wish I wasn't — I wish I could let my freak flag fly a little more."



At the time, Duchovny was doing a press junket for "Californication," which ran from 2007 to 2014. While promoting the show, he said sex scenes in the series weren't to turn the audience on but to portray sex as "the ridiculous human behavior that it is."

"For me, theoretically, sex is ridiculous because you're driven to do it. Once a human being is out of control, it becomes funny. To me that's the essence of comedy — it's when you're driven to do something that you don't necessarily want to do."



The veteran actor has been using the mantra of trying to "fail better" since starting a podcast of the same name, saying he has been "stumbling blindly in the dark" in attempting to make good songs, be a singer, and more.

"It's all failure to me, because I'm just never going to be that good. You know, I'm never going to be a great player, because I started too late. I'm never going to be a great singer, because I just don't have the natural gift. But I'm still in there. And I'm trying to do something."

