David Hogg criticizes Dems for championing democracy, claiming it gave us school shootings

Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg said it is wrong for Democrats to campaign so hard on preserving democracy because the current political system gave American youth problems such as school shootings and climate change.

Hogg's comments about one of the main Democratic talking points during elections are sure to cause further frustration with him because he is no longer just an activist. He is now part of the leadership within the DNC.

"We go out there as Democrats all the time and say, 'Democracy is the most important thing. We have to defend democracy.' We fail to acknowledge that [for] this generation, democracy is what put us through school-shooter drills and school shootings. It's what's put us through the climate crisis and so much more," Hogg told CBS News.

'We absolutely cannot wait for these people to retire at their own leisure.'

"What we have to do is prove that democracy matters by standing up to the special interests that are killing the American dream and making our young people lose faith, not only in our party, but the future of this country," Hogg added.

Hogg is facing internal party backlash as the organization he founded in 2023, Leaders We Deserve, announced plans to spend $20 million on congressional Democrats who LWD believes are not doing enough to meet the concerns of younger voters because they have been in office for too long. While Hogg has maintained he is not going to go after Democrats in swing districts, the move is still causing intense animosity on Capitol Hill and beyond since it comes from a DNC vice chair.

In response to a Politico story framing LWD giving the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee $100,000 as "playing nice," Hogg said he's not trying to play nice but to reaffirm his commitment to making Democrats the majority in the House of Representatives.

"But we need a better democratic party and need to get rid of the democrats in safe seats who do not understand what is at stake right now, who are asleep at the wheel, not meeting the moment, and are a liability now and to the future of our party. The path forward requires us to do both things," Hogg explained. "We absolutely cannot wait for these people to retire at their own leisure or to let them sit there and do nothing while the country is burning."

