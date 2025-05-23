David Hogg praises Jasmine Crockett for attacking Trump: We need more like her

Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg praised Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) for her combative approach to the Trump administration as the gun control activist is pushing hard for more members of Congress to be like her.

Hogg is not backing down from his campaign, through his personal organization, to replace older, go-along-to-get-along Democrats in Congress with firebrands who have no qualms about attacking the Trump administration.

"I love her. She is amazing," Hogg told "The Breakfast Club" on Friday, referring to Crockett. "I think that people want to see somebody who fights and calls out the bulls***, ultimately. I think that's what Jasmine does, and we need a hell of a lot more people that are out there that are willing to do just that and call people out on their B.S."

"What we should be asking ourselves is what are we really fighting for? Because we know it matters, and I think Jasmine is frankly the type of leader that we're looking to support, in some senses. Somebody who is out there that frankly doesn't give a damn what the other side [says] ... that say what they believe in," Hogg continued.

"People are really craving that right now."

Crockett has recently defended Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.), who allegedly assaulted U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents while they were making an arrest outside a holding facility in Newark. Crockett claims the Department of Justice charging McIver with the assault is the "weaponization of government" and "political intimidation."

For his part, Hogg is continuing to face the possibility of being removed from his position at the DNC after a procedural challenge passed that said he was improperly elected. His election allegedly violated the DNC's bylaws requiring gender diversity.

"Today, the DNC took its first steps to remove me from my position as vice chair at large," Hogg said in a statement. "While this vote was based on how the DNC conducted its officers' elections, which I had nothing to do with, it is also impossible to ignore the broader context of my work to reform the party, which loomed large over this vote."

Hogg pointed to the recent death of Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) to demonstrate the party's need for a new generation of leaders in Congress. Connolly's death marks the third Democrat to die while in office during this session of Congress.

