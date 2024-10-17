DC bartender fights back against 3 teenage wannabe carjackers — and wins: 'I work too hard for what I have'

A Washington, D.C., bartender fought back against three teenage would-be carjackers over the weekend and won the battle.

Randy White's reason for mixing it up with the young crooks? "I work too hard for what I have," he told WTTG-TV in the aftermath.

'I can't give up my property like that. It's not in me. I wasn't raised that way.'

The harrowing ordeal took place around 6 p.m. Saturday after White pulled into a Sunoco gas station on 9th Street NW, the station said.

He parked his Jeep Grand Cherokee — and noticed three teenagers standing nearby, WTTG said, adding that White didn't think much about their presence. That would soon change.

White walked into the gas station's convenience store, made his purchase, and returned to his vehicle — and the station said surveillance video showed the trio attacking White. He told WTTG they demanded his belongings.

Nothing doing.

The surveillance clip shows White fighting back, at one point throwing a right-handed haymaker at one of the crooks.

But he told the station one of the suspects managed to put him in a choke hold and pull him to the ground. What's more, White told WTTG one of the suspects dropped a rifle magazine — which police confirmed.

Then White's car keys fell out of his pocket, and one of the teens grabbed the keys and two of the suspects jumped into White's Jeep and tried to drive off, the station said.

But White refused to give up or back down, WTTG said

This time he got into his Jeep with the crooks and continued to fight them, the station said, after which they gave up and departed from the scene — and without the victim's Jeep.

Witnesses quickly called 911, WTTG said, adding that while the teens took White's key fob, it has since been replaced.

So what compelled White to fight back?

"Where I grew up, it's just … I work too hard for what I have," he told the station. "I can't give up my property like that. It's not in me. I wasn't raised that way."

White also sent a message to his attackers, telling WTTG they should "figure something else out to make money. Stop hurting people. It's kind of ridiculous."

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects, the station said, adding that those with information are encouraged to contact D.C. police.



You can view a video report here about the incident; it includes the interview with White.

