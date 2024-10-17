15-year-old girl testifies that she and her friends beat elderly disabled man to death because they were bored

A 15-year-old girl who had pleaded guilty for her part in the brutal beating death of a disabled elderly man testified that she and her friends killed him because they were bored.

Five girls were arrested for allegedly beating 64-year-old Reggie Brown and leaving him to die in an alleyway in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 17, 2023.

'They then stomped on his head and one recorded the beating on her cellphone.'

Detective Harry Singleton said that the fight was initiated by a man in his 20s, who attacked Brown before the girls came up and asked if they could beat the man as well. They then stomped on his head and one recorded the beating on her cellphone. That video was played in court at trial against the girls.

“Damn, you leakin’!” said one girl in the recording to the bleeding victim.

One 12-year-old and two 13-year-old females were arrested in March over the incident, and two other girls were arrested in July, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old. All were charged with second-degree murder.

The oldest suspect pleaded guilty to the lower charge of assault with a dangerous weapon in exchange for cooperating with the investigation and accepting a sentence of three years in a juvenile detention facility.

In her testimony, the 15-year-old said she had suggested to the group that they look for someone to beat up because they were bored. She said that Brown's pants were pulled off during the beating, and police said he was beaten with his own belt.

She also testified that she realized the man had died when they walked away from the scene of the crime.

A medical examiner determined that Brown had died from blunt force trauma to the head that caused brain bleeding.

If convicted, the two girls at trial could face a maximum sentence of detainment at a juvenile facility until they turn 18 years old, according to D.C. law. The trial judge announced that a second girl of the remaining two arrested had also pleaded guilty, but no other details were released.

One of Brown's relatives previously demanded justice for the man.

"My uncle really didn’t deserve this. He was known in this community for years so for this to happen where he lived for 64 [years] is insane. They have to be held accountable!” said his niece.

Video from the case can be viewed on a news report from WRC-TV on YouTube.

