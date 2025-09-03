University of Kentucky cheerleader arrested after allegedly stashing her dead baby in garbage bag, hiding body in closet

A University of Kentucky cheerleader has been arrested for hiding her dead infant inside a closet, according to police.

Laken Snelling, 21, is accused of wrapping her dead infant in a towel, placing it in a trash bag, and stashing the baby's body in a closet to conceal the recent birth, authorities said.

Snelling posted a $100,000 bond and is now on 'home incarceration with no ankle monitor.'

The city of Lexington issued a statement saying police officers were dispatched on a report of an unresponsive infant around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 27.

"When officers arrived, they located an infant that was pronounced deceased at the scene," authorities stated.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office is investigating the infant's cause of death.

Investigators with the Lexington Police Department identified Snelling as the mother of the dead baby.

Citing the arrest citation, WLEX-TV reported that investigators interviewed Snelling and that she "admitted to giving birth."

Snelling "admitted to concealing the birth by cleaning any evidence, placing all cleaning items used inside of a black trash bag, including the infant, who was wrapped in a towel," the arrest citation said.

Police arrested Snelling on Sunday and booked her at the Fayette County Detention Center. Police said she was charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant.

WLEX, citing a court document, said in a Tuesday update that Snelling posted a $100,000 bond and is now on "home incarceration with no ankle monitor." It's not clear exactly when she posted the bond.



The station, citing the document, added that Snelling is "to live with parents." WLEX also said Snelling reportedly entered a not guilty plea and is scheduled for a Sept. 26 court appearance.

The Lexington Police Department's Special Victims Section is investigating the infant's death.

NBC News reported that Snelling has been a "member of the competitive cheer stunt team" at the university and that it was "not clear" if she has a lawyer.

The university told WLEX in a statement, "We can confirm that she has been a member of the STUNT team for the last three seasons. All other questions should be directed to the Lexington Police."

University of Kentucky Athletics describes STUNT as "a head-to-head competition between two teams that focuses on the technical and athletic aspects of cheer. It is one of the fastest-growing female sports in the United States."

Snelling on Tuesday afternoon was still listed on the school's STUNT roster.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Lexington Police Department at 859-258-3600 or submit anonymous tips to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

