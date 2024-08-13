Deadly police shoot-out involving illegal alien prompts Rep. Roy to demand shelter crime stats

United States Representative Chip Roy (R-Texas) sent a letter on Monday to the San Antonio Police Department’s chief of police demanding crime statistics for shelters housing illegal aliens.



The letter, obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation, asked the SAPD to turn over data detailing the number of calls for service to the San Antonio Migrant Resource Center, which opened in July 2022, and the surrounding area. Roy requested information regarding the reasons for the calls, how many resulted in arrests, and a list of the charges. Additionally, the letter demanded reporting on whether the calls required the presence of a Spanish-speaking officer or interpreter.

A Venezuelan national allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old residing at the shelter following an altercation.

Roy also requested reporting on how many human smuggling or human trafficking cases the department’s Human Exploitation Unit has been involved in since January 2021.

The congressman’s request for additional information was prompted by a recent deadly shoot-out involving SAPD officers and a 25-year-old illegal alien. In late July, three officers responded to a domestic violence call allegedly involving a female who suffered injuries inflicted by her boyfriend. When police arrived at the residence, the suspect, Jorge Jose Chacon-Gutierrez, reportedly picked up a rifle and opened fire. The officers returned fire, killing the suspect. One of the officers was struck multiple times but did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Chacon-Gutierrez illegally entered the country in November 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. Border officials subsequently released him with an April 2026 court date.

Roy asked the SAPD whether it had previously encountered Chacon-Gutierrez and whether he had ever resided at the shelter.

Roy’s letter noted that another shooting occurred in May near the San Antonio MRC. A Venezuelan national allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old residing at the shelter following an altercation.

“Since January 2021, at least 626,232 illegal aliens have arrived in San Antonio, most of whom have originated from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, Honduras, and Haiti. From July 7, 2022, when the MRC first opened, to the present, it has provided shelter to at least 345,907 foreign nationals,” Roy wrote to the chief of police.

The congressman noted that his constituents are “rightly concerned about the massive influx of illegal aliens” and “deserve answers on the increased illegal alien population’s impact on public safety.”

Roy requested the department’s responses by August 26.

The SAPD did not respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!