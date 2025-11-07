Tragic Kingdom: String of mysterious deaths shakes Disney World

The happiest place on Earth is going through a strange bout of deaths this fall.

In just a matter of weeks, four guests to Florida's Walt Disney World have died, all from tragic circumstances.

'People who ... want to have that one last good happy family memory will go to Walt Disney World.'

The first death reportedly came on October 15 when an avid Disney World fan was found dead hours after she vanished.

Four deaths in four weeks

As the New York Post reported, 31-year-old Summer Equitz died at the Contemporary Resort, one of the theme park's 25 hotels. Equitz even reportedly had a missing persons page posted on a Reddit for Disney fans, with relatives seemingly looking for help to locate her.

"She booked a flight [to Orlando] without telling us, unfortunately," a relative allegedly wrote.

Unfortunately, Equitz died by multiple blunt impact injuries, originally thought to be by jumping onto the monorail; police declared she was "NOT struck by the monorail."

A man in his 60s then reportedly died on October 21 after being taken to the hospital from Disney World. Entertainment Weekly said it was told by the Orange County Sheriff's Office that there were "no signs of foul play."

The man had a history of hypertension and end-stage liver disease.

More questions than answers

This "medical episode" was the most open-and-shut down case of the four, leaving far fewer questions than the next death at the Contemporary Resort.

The third death came as visitors to the theme park posted a video about a "VERY large law enforcement" presence outside their balcony at Disney's Bay Lake Tower.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Matthew Cohn died by suicide on October 23 at the Contemporary Resort, with a representative saying the cause of death was "multiple traumatic injuries."

A fourth death was then reported by TMZ on Tuesday, with the Orange County Sheriff's Office telling the outlet that a "woman in her 40s was transported to Celebration Hospital where she passed away."

The sheriff's office also told the Independent that there were "no signs of foul play."

The woman was reportedly found at Disney's Pop Century Resort, located near Epcot and Hollywood Studios.

'Weird phenomenon'

Outlets like Fox Business and the New York Post have reported that since 1971, there have been a total of 68 deaths at Disney World.

In those 648 months, that would be an average of about 0.1 deaths per month before the recent four.

The strange phenomenon may be explained by remarks made by Jim Hill from the "Disney Wish" podcast in 2022.

According to Fox Business, Hill told the Post that there exists a "weird phenomenon where people who are severely depressed but want to have that one last good happy family memory will go to Walt Disney World."

Fox Business, the New York Post, Entertainment Weekly, and the Independent were unable to acquire comment from Disney World on these matters. Blaze News has reached out for comment and will update this article with any applicable responses.

