‘Belief is what creates prosperity’: Glenn Beck shares empowering message with America’s youth

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck delivered an empowering message to young conservatives in the AmericaFest crowd in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday.

Beck opened his speech by inviting Jeanie Beeman, a Target employee who was harassed by a shopper for wearing a Charlie Kirk shirt, to join him on stage. A video of the shopper’s altercation with Beeman went viral on social media, with conservatives praising Beeman for reacting calmly to the shopper’s expletive-filled rant.

Beeman described the flood of support as “overwhelming,” adding that she is “just a normal person.”

The crowd reacted with cheers.

'America was never built for comfort. It was built for people who believed they could shape their own destiny.'

Beck wrapped his arm around Beeman and stated, “And that is why you’re here.”

“I wanted to thank you for being normal,” Beck told Beeman.

Photo by Olivier Touron / AFP via Getty Images

Beck continued his speech by urging people to stop fighting one another.

“You can’t stop darkness with more darkness. You can’t stop hate with more hate. You only dispel the darkness of lies with the light of truth,” he stated.

Beck detailed how today’s young people have been repeatedly deceived. He highlighted how the rise of cell phones and social media has divided society and how the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 lockdowns harmed ordinary Americans while sparing the elite.

“If I’m 25 years old, I would think absolutely everything is a lie,” Beck stated.

“You are not crazy. You are not lazy. You are not imagining things. The truth is, the rules have changed. Promises have been broken. Institutions have failed. Banks were rescued while families like yours weren’t.”

Beck argued that the biggest lie told to young Americans is that they do not matter and are powerless.

“Every single generation since the beginning of time has inherited a mess. But only the great generations turn that mess into a mission, and that’s your calling,” Beck declared. “America was never built for comfort. It was built for people who believed they could shape their own destiny.”

He explained that prior generations did not have it easier, listing World Wars I and II, the draft, plagues, and the Depression as examples of the challenges they faced.

“But what they had that you don’t have is belief,” Beck continued. “Belief in God, belief in responsibility, a belief that there is a brighter tomorrow just over the horizon. They had that; you need that. Belief is what creates prosperity, not the other way around.”

He urged young Americans to discover their purpose, believe in themselves, and lead with courage.

