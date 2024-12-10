'Defund the Police' advocate mocked after thieves steal all of her property in San Francisco

An advocate for defunding police in San Francisco was ridiculed on social media after thieves allegedly stole a Uhaul moving truck with all of her possessions.

Darcie Bell posted about the thievery on Saturday on her account with the profile name "Jerque Costeau" and got immediately hit with mockery when her support for "Defund the Police" was uncovered from the same account.

'I don’t about the people who stole it, people steal s***, I just hope they take the stuff they need and I can recover the personal stuff that’s the stuff I’m struggling with.'

“Hey guys. If you see a 26 foot uhaul truck with the Arizona plate AL50003- would you let me know because it had like everything I own on it," she posted. "It was stolen near Noe and Market and fun fact: @uhaul doesn’t put gps on their trucks and thieves apparently know this."

She tagged San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other officials asking that they require Uhaul to have GPS trackers on its vehicles so that stolen items can be recovered more easily.

"I just want my s*** back, the sentimental stuff, please. I don’t about the people who stole it, people steal s***, I just hope they take the stuff they need and I can recover the personal stuff that’s the stuff I’m struggling with," she added.

While many saw the juxtaposition as karma, Bell argued that the incident actually proved her point that police are useless and should be defunded. She spoke to the New York Post about her case and criticized police.

“I haven’t found my s***! The cops didn’t do s***! U-Haul made me file a f****ing police report!” she said.

“There’s cameras all over this city. They haven’t done s***!" she added. "I just want my stuff back!”

She also lambasted many of those who mocked her.

"Look at these good, Christian 'victim advocates' celebrating my kids losing their belongings at Christmas," she wrote.

Bell claimed that she had the Uhaul because it had become so expensive in San Francisco that she needed to move out.

