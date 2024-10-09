Democratic candidate for US Senate cheated on property taxes for more than a decade

The U.S. Senate campaign of a Democrat is getting derailed by possible mortgage fraud related to two real estate properties.

Angela Alsobrooks, a Maryland county executive, bought a home in Washington, D.C., that belonged to her grandmother and benefitted from tax breaks attached to the home from 2003 until she sold the home in 2018. Unfortunately for Alsobrooks, she was not qualified for those tax breaks.

The Democrat is running to fill Maryland's open seat in the U.S. Senate that was vacated by Sen. Ben Cardin, who is retiring after three terms. Republicans could pick up the seat and possibly regain control of the Senate if Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan beats Alsobrooks in November.

Alsobrooks similarly improperly benefitted for homestead tax breaks for a property she owned in Maryland and rented out.

A senior advisor for the Democrat told CNN that she had been unaware of the tax breaks and was working to settle the tax debts incurred by the revelations.

Hogan bashed the Democrat over the tax improprieties.

Angela Alsobrooks has once again shown us that she believes there’s one set of rules for her and another for everyone else. Instead of taking responsibility and paying her tax debt in full, she sought special treatment.



While everyday Maryland families are struggling to make ends meet amid soaring inflation, Angela Alsobrooks is lobbying for favors as she campaigns on raising Social Security taxes.



Governor Hogan has always stood up for taxpayers and fiscal responsibility. In the Senate, he will continue to work to make life more affordable for Maryland families.

WJLA-TV reported that the tax bill added up to $47,580.56.

Polls have the Democrat currently ahead of Hogan, who has tried to reach out to centrist Democratic voters for support.

