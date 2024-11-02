Dem-heavy counties in Georgia engage in election shenanigans over weekend, prompting RNC lawsuit

Blue counties in and around Atlanta, Georgia, are apparently engaging in some election shenanigans this weekend that may run afoul of state law, prompting the RNC to file yet another election integrity lawsuit.

According to a Saturday morning X post from RNC chairman Michael Whatley, Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Gwinnett Counties will permit voters to drop off absentee ballots at designated polling locations this weekend. Whatley added that extending hours for ballot drop-offs "disregards the law."

'The Secretary of State has issued guidance to allow Republican poll watchers in but local officials REFUSE.'

Indeed, Georgia Code § 21-2-385, passed during the 2023-2024 legislative session, says that early voting in Georgia will begin "on the fourth Monday immediately prior to each primary or election" and "end on the Friday immediately prior to each primary, election, or runoff" (emphasis added).

In 2024, that end point should have been November 1.

Furthermore, Ga. Code § 21-2-382 adds that "all drop boxes shall be closed when the advance voting period ends."

Nevertheless, a report from local PBS and NPR affiliate WABE confirmed that "metro Atlanta residents who live in Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb or Gwinnett counties can drop off their absentee ballots over the weekend and on Monday, Nov. 4, the day before Election Day, at their local election offices."

What's worse, there initially may not have been official oversight of some of these drop-off locations. A photo of an email apparently written by Kathryn Glenn, the registration manager of the Department of Registration & Elections in Fulton County, and apparently sent to dozens of office employees indicates that no poll watchers had been authorized.

"FYI - There are NO WATCHERS approved for ballot drop off! Do not let them in the building," Glenn wrote, according to the photo.

"If they want to observe from the parking lot, you can't stop that," her email apparently continued, "but they are not allowed to sit in the building. Have your security detail enforce it!!!"

As a result, the RNC has already filed a lawsuit, Whatley claimed. As of Saturday afternoon, it remains "pending," he said.

Josh McKoon, the leader of the Georgia Republican Party and a former state senator, called these latest moves from Democrat-area election officials a "blatant violation" of Georgian election law.



"We all know what is going on — Democrats are panicked by the incredible Republican turnout in early voting and will do anything to try to catch up even if it means doing it under the cover of darkness and stiff arming any independent observation of whatever the hell is going on in their four 'special voting locations' open today with no notice or approval by anyone authorized to oversee elections administration," McKoon tweeted on Saturday morning.

McKoon tweeted Saturday afternoon that poll watchers had finally been permitted on the premises.

"Fulton County and other counties are now allowing our poll watchers to observe the voting activity occurring" on Saturday, he wrote.

He attributed the change to a pressure campaign from Republican leaders at the state and national levels.

"While we should not have to alert the public to have Georgia law enforced, I am pleased that lawful observation is now occurring."

Blaze News reached out to Kathryn Glenn and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) for comment but did not receive a response.

This is a developing story. Check back with Blaze News for further updates.



