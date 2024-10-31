Pennsylvania officials silent over election integrity concerns

Former President Donald Trump won a lawsuit in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, alongside the Republican National Committee on Wednesday after law enforcement turned voters away from mail-in voter registration before the original deadline lapsed. As a result, the state ruled in favor of Trump and extended the deadline to request a mail-in ballot from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1.

Although this was a victory for the Trump camp as well as for voters, Pennsylvania officials have stayed silent on how this was able to happen in the first place.

Shapiro was quick to criticize Trump, who he said has 'attacked our elections over and over,' but has remained silent following the verdict, failing to clarify whether there will be any investigation into the individuals who violated the Pennsylvania election code.

"Pennsylvania is cheating, and getting caught, at large scale levels rarely seen before," Trump said ahead of the ruling. "REPORT CHEATING TO AUTHORITIES. Law Enforcement must act, NOW!"

Prior to the ruling, Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro responded to Trump's claim, saying he is just trying to "stoke chaos" ahead of the election.

"Republican and Democratic clerks of elections are doing their jobs here in Pennsylvania — and together with law enforcement, they’re making sure only eligible voters are able to register and vote," Shapiro said in a post on X before the ruling.

"He's now trying to use the same playbook to stoke chaos, but hear me on this: we will again have a free and fair, safe and secure election — and the will of the people will be respected," Shapiro continued.

Blaze News reached out to officials like Shapiro, as well as Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmitt, Attorney General Michelle Henry, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Bucks County Deputy Director of Communications James O'Malley, and Director of Policy and Communications Eric Nagy.

As of this writing, none of them have responded to a request for comment from Blaze News.

"This is illegal, and [Shapiro] should do something about operatives in his own party depriving people of their right to vote," Trump's running mate, JD Vance, said Thursday of the allegations. "If he doesn't, he is complicit in voter fraud."

