Dem lawmaker says minority group voted for Trump because of 'slave mentality'

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas suggested that Hispanic Americans who voted for President-elect Donald Trump did so because they have a "slave mentality."

Trump's landslide victory was aided by the historic turnout for the Republican candidate from minority voters who have historically voted blue. Although voters across the board said they preferred Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris because of economic and immigration policy, Crockett chalked it up to minorities' "slave mentality" and "misogyny."

'It almost reminds me of what people would talk about when they would talk about kind of like "slave mentality" and the hate that some slaves would have for themselves.'

In 2016, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won by 50 points among college-educated minority voters and by 56 points among minorities without a college degree. President Joe Biden's numbers were slightly worse in 2020, winning among college-educated minorities by 43 points and non-college-educated minorities by 46 points. This trend came to a head in 2024 with Harris, who managed to secure the college-educated minority vote by only 35 points and the non-college-educated minority vote by only 32 points.

"That is my distilled summary of what happens within the Latino community," Crockett said in a Friday interview with Vanity Fair. "I've not run into that with the Asian community. I've not run into that with the African community. I've not run into that with the Caribbean community. I've only run into it with Hispanics."

"It almost reminds me of what people would talk about when they would talk about kind of like 'slave mentality' and the hate that some slaves would have for themselves," Crockett continued. "It's almost like a slave mentality that they have. It is wild to me when I hear how anti-immigrant they are as immigrants, many of them. I'm talking about people that literally just got here and can barely vote that are having this kind of attitude."

Crockett also attributed Harris' loss among black male voters to misogyny, not policy.

“I will tell you that black people historically have been fiercely loyal," Crockett said. "That’s why you still see the [turnout] numbers that you see coming out for black folks, even though there was a bit of flaking. And that bit of flaking came from black men, which I’m going to chalk up to misogyny."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!