Dem staffer arrested by Capitol Police on firearm-related charges

Michael Hopkins, the communications director for Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle of New York, was arrested Monday morning by Capitol Police after he allegedly attempted to enter a House office building with ammunition and high-capacity magazines. Hopkins claimed he "forgot" the ammunition was in his bag.

Morelle's office initially confirmed the incident but did not publicly disclose the reason for the arrest or the identity of the staffer. Capitol Police later released a statement corroborating the incident and detailing the arrest.

'38-year-old Michael Hopkins was arrested, and he is facing charges for unlawful possession of ammunition, including one charge for possession of a high-capacity magazine.'

"This morning, our office was informed that a member of our staff was arrested by Capitol Police," Morelle's office said in a Monday statement. "We are currently gathering more information regarding the circumstances of the arrest."

"Our office is fully committed to cooperating with the investigation," the statement continued. "As Ranking Member of the Committee on House Administration, Congressman Morelle is devoted to ensuring a safe and secure workplace for all.”

Capitol Police revealed that Hopkins was arrested and is facing charges for unlawful possession of ammunition.

"At approximately 8:45 a.m., a House staffer entered the Cannon House Office Building and put his bag through screening," Capitol Police said in a statement. "USCP officers noticed what appeared to be ammunition on the X-ray screen."

"After a hand search of the bag, officers found four ammunition magazines and eleven rounds of ammunition," the statement continued. "The staffer told the officers that he forgot the ammunition was in the bag. 38-year-old Michael Hopkins was arrested, and he is facing charges for unlawful possession of ammunition, including one charge for possession of a high-capacity magazine."



