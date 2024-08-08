'My soul is free': Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin finally discusses on-field collapse that led to near-death experience

NFL safety Damar Hamlin has spoken out about his near-death experience, when he collapsed on the field in early 2023.

Hamlin collapsed on the field in cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals after he took a hit to his chest while tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

After being hospitalized for days, he had his breathing tubes removed and began speaking to family members. Three months later, he was cleared to play again and eventually played five games for the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 season.

"My mind is free. My spirit is free. My soul is free," Hamlin said as he finally opened up about the incident. "I'm able to think clearly. I'm not hindered by second thoughts of what could maybe happen again."



The official diagnosis for the defensive player was a heart stoppage due to commotio cordis, which is caused by a direct blow at a specific point in a heartbeat that then causes cardiac arrest.

Hamlin has been assured by specialists that the chance of the scary occurrence happening again is slim, with the player admitting he is trying to push any worries to the back of his mind.

"Time heals all. That's everything, you know, relationships, life, growth from cardiac arrest," Hamlin told the Associated Press. "It's trauma. It's time that heals all if you allow it to."

Hamlin added that he wanted to "grow and let go of the past."

Staff said the young player has come back "hungry," with general manager Brandon Beane saying Hamlin's focus has been on winning a job on the team and proving he can make plays.

Coach Sean McDermott said the safety has been consistently practicing at a high level, as well.

"It's fun watching him have fun out there," the coach said. "And you can tell he means business."

Hamlin had to endure many theories about his health during his time off — including that he had a vaccine injury — and was even criticized for his attire when he made an appearance at the Super Bowl.

"Someone was talking about letting go of what was to become what is," Hamlin added. "That's a big part of my mental process as far as progressing into this season."



The 26-year-old is currently pushing legislation that would require states to mandate external defibrillators in schools and recreational venues. Ohio recently passed a similar bill.

"I'm on a mission to get all 50 states to pass that bill as well, and I won't stop until I do," Hamlin concluded. "In the same way that I'm chasing my goals on the field, that's me chasing my goals off the field and always prioritizing my blessings of still having a life. Still being here."



