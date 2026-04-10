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Democrat says he's filed articles of impeachment against Trump over social media post
April 10, 2026
Rep. John Larson expressed concern about a post related to the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
A Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives says he's filed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for a post threatening Iran.
Rep. John Larson of Connecticut cited a social media post that threatened to end the civilization in Iran if it did not agree to his demands after weeks of U.S.-Israeli strikes.
'They have an obligation to put patriotism over politics.'
"Donald Trump has blown past every requirement to be removed from office. And it's getting worse. His illegal war in Iran is not only driving up prices for American families — it has cost American lives," Larson said in the statement Tuesday.
"His profane and sacrilegious Easter Sunday and subsequent threats, including 'a whole civilization will die' and 'open the Strait ... or you'll be living in hell' not only foreshadow war crimes, but put our security at risk," Larson added.
Larson said he filed for impeachment but that Trump's Cabinet should seek the speedier remedy of removing the president from the Oval Office through the 25th Amendment.
"Members of the Cabinet and those closest to the President can act immediately," Larson added. "They have an obligation to put patriotism over politics and invoke the 25th Amendment. Donald Trump is unable or unwilling to faithfully execute the responsibilities of the office and he is putting the nation's security and economy in jeopardy."
Many others have called for the president to be removed via the 25th Amendment, though that effort may have been tempered by the announcement of a ceasefire an hour before the deadline Trump set for Iran.
Among those calling for the president to be removed are former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), and Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.).
Trump was already impeached twice in his first term.
RELATED: Praise, prayers, and impeachment: Reactions pour in following US attack on Iran
Others, like Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York, defended the president's threat.
"We're talking about taking decisive action against Iran's energy and civilian infrastructure. That is what the president is talking about," Lawler told CNN. "He's not talking about obliterating innocent people."Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
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Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
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