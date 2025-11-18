Democrat lawmaker faces censure for 'colluding' with Epstein during congressional hearing

House Freedom Caucus member Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) filed a motion to censure Democratic House Delegate Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands after bombshell emails revealed she was "colluding" with Epstein during a congressional hearing.

The House Oversight Committee released tens of thousands of documents from Epstein's estate last week that revealed Plaskett had been texting Epstein, a convicted sex offender, during a 2019 congressional hearing. In the documents, Plaskett appeared to be asking Epstein for advice on how to question Michael Cohen, then one of President Donald Trump's lawyers.

'The censure would formally condemn Plaskett and strip her of her committee assignments.'

Plaskett had been texting Epstein during the hearing, where he even complimented the Democrat's outfit.

Plaskett's office later released a statement confirming she had exchanged texts with Epstein, saying she welcomes information that "helps her get at the truth."

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

"During the hearing, Congresswoman Plaskett received texts from staff, constituents, and the public at large offering advice, support, and in some cases partisan vitriol, including from Epstein," Plaskett's office said in a statement to the Washington Post.

"As a former prosecutor she welcomes information that helps her get at the truth and took on the GOP that was trying to bury the truth. The congresswoman has previously made clear her long record combating sexual assault and human trafficking, her disgust over Epstein’s deviant behavior, and her support for his victims.”

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Following these revelations, the House Freedom Caucus is leading the charge on Plaskett's censure. The censure would formally condemn Plaskett and strip her of her committee assignments, including the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

