Democrat strategist promises protests to protect illegal immigrants from military deportation

Julie Roginsky, a Democratic strategist, told conservative CNN contributor Scott Jennings on Monday that she promises she will be among the American citizens who will be protesting to prevent illegal immigrants from being deported by the military.

The topic came up as a CNN panel was discussing President-elect Donald Trump's promise to declare a national emergency over the number of illegal immigrants in the nation and to use military assets to help law enforcement carry out deportation operations.

'If anybody comes for these people and tries to drag them out by force, there will be protests of people like me, American citizens.'

Paul Rieckhoff, an Iraq war veteran, acknowledged that while voters clearly want something to be done to address the issue, he insisted it should not include using the U.S. military.

"What's the alternative, to let the crisis continue?" Jennings asked Rieckhoff.

"It's not deploy the 82nd or let the crisis continue. There's plenty of middle ground. And by the way, our military has plenty of other priorities they need to focus on right now in addition to these. ...They want it solved. They don't want the 82nd Airborne dropping into New York City," Rieckhoff replied.

Roginsky interjected by noting there is a shelter for "undocumented immigrants" in her Upper Westside neighborhood.

"I can promise you with every fiber of my being because I will probably be one of those people, if anybody comes for these people and tries to drag them out by force, there will be protests of people like me, American citizens, who are going to stand there and do everything possible," Roginsky said.

When former Trump administration official Marc Lotter asked about the criminals and suspected terrorists in the groups Roginsky wants to protect, she became incensed.

"Stop! How do you know who it is? Stop, stop, stop! I live next to these people. I can tell you they are women, and they are children. ... I am telling you right now, practically speaking, is that there will be people, American citizens, who will prevent these little kids from being dragged out of these shelters. ... What is going to happen to the military when the military opens fire on us?" Roginsky continued.

"We're way down a rabbit hole here," Jennings said in response.

You can view a clip of the fiery exchange here.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!