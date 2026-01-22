Democrats want to impeach Trump — but John James and Michigan can stop them, new ad says

Rep. John James, a Michigan Republican running for governor, has launched a new ad tying the fate of Trump's second term and the America First agenda to James' home state of Michigan.

On Thursday, James released an ad titled "Impeached," claiming that Michigan, with its open U.S. Senate seat and four competitive House races, is "ground zero" in the fight to keep Congress under Republican control.

Recent polling indicates that James holds a commanding lead in the Republican primary and a slight edge in the general election in November.

The ad suggests that if Congress falls into the hands of the Democrats after the 2026 midterms, Trump will be "impeached" and his "Cabinet dragged before hearings led by AOC and Rashida Tlaib," referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Tlaib (D-Mich.).

In the ad, James, currently a Michigan congressman who has "backed President Trump every time," makes the pitch to MAGA Michiganders that his election to be their next governor is vital to protecting Trump and his ability to continue implementing his policies: "If you care about President Trump, you must stand up for John James."

In a press release given to Blaze News, James' spokeswoman Hannah Osantowske stated: "This ad makes the stakes unmistakable. If Republicans lose Michigan, Democrats will move to impeach President Trump and grind the America First agenda to a halt. John James is the conservative fighter who can win — and who Michigan families can trust to hold the line."

As of Thursday morning, Trump has made no endorsement in the Michigan gubernatorial Republican primary, though he previously endorsed James' Senate and congressional campaigns and even referred to the Iraq War Army aviation officer as "legendary."

Osantowske told Blaze News that James is "committed to earning" Trump's endorsement once again. "John James is a proven winner. President Trump likes winners, and he remembers those who’ve been loyal," she added.

The RealClearPolitics average currently has James ahead by 3.5 points.

