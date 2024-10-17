Democrats dump 'scam PACs' from their donation platform after reports of 'egregious and brazen' financial abuse

Democrats got rid of some groups from their massive donation portal after reports that they were scamming people for political donations and then misusing the money to enrich themselves.

Three of these political action committees were jettisoned from ActBlue, according to the Bulwark.

“ActBlue has a responsibility to ensure the entities on our platform are using our technology appropriately and in line with our terms of service,” said Megan Hughes, the spokesperson for the donation portal. “We are committed to building a sustainable grassroots movement and take all issues related to our user standards seriously.”

Scam PACs pressure people to donate millions with the promise that the money will go to help the campaigns of their favored politicians and political causes but instead funnel the money to themselves and make large business expenses for lavish accommodations. The practice is not limited to one party.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz warned Democrat supporters about the alleged scam PACs in a donation email sent out from the campaign on Oct. 11.

“A bunch of groups that purport to be our campaign, well," he wrote, "they just aren’t. They’re scam PACs.”

A spokesperson for ActBlue told the Bulwark that the group dumped the PACs over issues with how they were using the information on the donation portal.

“When we identify potential violations, we work with [users] to correct them or move to enforcement action," said Hughes. "ActBlue has previously deplatformed users that failed to comply with our account use policy and terms of service."

A previous Bulwark report documented some of the alleged misuse of donation money to ActBlue.

“It’s really brazen,” said Josh Nelson of Civic Shout, a left-wing digital advertising platform. “Scammers and grifters have been engaging in these kinds of practices for years. But the examples here are some of the most egregious and brazen I’ve ever heard.”

