Dems open can of worms by asking about millions of 2020 Biden voters who somehow disappeared in 2024

American citizens who in recent years raised questions about possible voter fraud in the 2020 election were censored, deplatformed, and stigmatized. The results of the 2024 election appear, however, to have vindicated such skeptics, at least in their understanding that there was something anomalous about the number of votes Joe Biden supposedly received.

The official story regarding the 2020 election is that President Donald Trump received 74.2 million votes and Biden received 81.2 million votes — a combined total of over 155 million votes.

According to Decision Desk HQ's latest count, Trump secured over 73.2 million votes in Tuesday's election and Kamala Harris received 68.6 million votes — a combined total of around 141.8 million, with some votes still left to be counted in states such as California. At the time of publication, CNN had the numbers at 72.8 million for Trump and 68.1 million for Harris.

For some sense of historical context, in 2016, Trump secured 62.9 million votes and Hillary Clinton secured 65.8 million votes, and in 2012, former Utah Sen. Mitt Romney netted 60.9 million votes and President Barack Obama secured 65.9 million votes.

Harris' performance, as measured by the popular vote, appears to be more or less in line with Clinton's and Obama's. Biden's supposed result, on the other hand, stands out like a sore thumb.

'Every f***ing time except 2020.'

On Wednesday, Democrats and their allies in the liberal media started asking how they could have record turnout in the 2024 election yet still have Harris net tens of millions fewer voters than Biden did four years ago. By raising this question and in some cases suggesting that Trump must have cheated, Democrats unwittingly prompted renewed concerns among their counterparts about the legitimacy of the previous election.

Zerohedge shared a graph on X comparing the popular vote results in the 2012, 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections, writing, "Sorry to beat a dead horse, but can we go back to what happened here?"

"Yes, let's do go back. American voters want and deserve to know precisely where 81 million 'votes' appeared from and how all the official 2020 evidence collected via courts and states has never been properly analyzed, summarized and presented," wrote Rasmussen Reports. "It's a huge public topic."

BlazeTV contributor T.J. Moe responded, "There is not a single honest person in America, who believes Joe Biden get [sic] 81 million votes. Last night made it clear 2020 was stolen. History will acknowledge this."

Former Republican National Committee spokeswoman Madison Gesiotto Gilbert asked, "Where'd all the Democrats go?"

The glaring discrepancy also caught the eye of last-minute Trump supporter Joe Rogan, who noted on his show after Trump's latest landslide victory, "It's so crazy. You look at it and you go, 'Is this real?'"

Rogan noted that the consensus in the lead-up to the 2024 election was that it was "one of the most consequential elections ever," such that there was some expectation that voters would turn out for Harris in similar numbers as they supposedly had for Biden in 2020.

"Look at the difference in how many people voted for Biden in 2020. It's unprecedented. It's way higher than any other time," said Rogan. "This is what's crazy: They're consistent. Look, they're all like 60 — look at where the number is. It's all like 65 million. ... Every f***ing time except 2020, and in 2020 it goes way the f*** up."

Nathan Hughes of Arkansas, one of the Jan. 6 protesters prosecuted by the Biden-Harris Department of Justice, noted, "Obama got 69M votes. Kamala got 68M votes. But they want us to believe Joe Biden somehow got 81M votes and won, despite losing nearly every bellweather county? They raided our homes and sent us to jail for asking where those extra 13M votes came from."

Hughes speculated, "They couldn't manufacture and pump them into the system like they did during Covid."

When pressed about what might have changed, YouTuber David Freiheit, known under his online pseudonym "Viva Frei," similarly suggested that this time around,

they didn't have limitless ballots like they did in 2020. In 2020 they mailed out ballots to everyone. Changed the rules for indefinite confinement, drop boxes, never did signature matches in Georgia, etc. It was designed to facilitate ballot harvesting so they could just come up with the ballots to meet whatever number was required to win the election. Plus they had the cover of Twitter which was not yet controlled by Elon. And the courts never stepped in like they did this time around.

Some conservatives are hopeful that with a Republican trifecta at the federal level, there will soon be answers and accountability.

"This entire phony thing is getting swept out," the newly liberated Steve Bannon said ahead of Trump's victory speech Wednesday morning. "Biden's getting swept out. Kamala Harris is getting swept out. MSNBC is getting swept out. The Justice Department is getting swept out. The FBI's getting swept out. You people suck, OK? And now you're going to pay the price for trying to destroy this country."

Bannon, who has long complained about alleged election shenanigans in 2020, added, "[Trump] may be empathetic. He may have a kind heart. He may be a good man. But we're not. And you deserve ... not retribution, justice."

The liberal media rushed to reassure the public the 2020 election was legitimate.

The Associated Press — which has done a great deal in recent months to undermine its credibility, particularly with false reports about Israel's defensive war against Hamas, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), and Project 2025 — published a "fact-check" Wednesday titled, "FACT FOCUS: A multimillion vote gap between 2020 and 2024 fuels false election narratives."

The AP article stated that "claims of widespread fraud in 2020 have been debunked countless times" and suggested that the final count might greatly narrow the delta between Biden's unprecedented result and Harris' more conventional result.

Once the remainder of the votes are counted and finalized, Americans will have a better sense of exactly how anomalous the 2020 election really was.

