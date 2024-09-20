DeSantis: Feds are not cooperating with Florida's investigation into assassination attempt

Governor Ron DeSantis revealed on Thursday that the state's investigation into the second assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump in West Palm Beach is running into roadblocks from the federal government.

While the FBI is leading the investigation into Sunday's attempted shooting of Trump while he was playing on his golf course, DeSantis announced earlier this week a joint task force between the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will also be looking into the state laws suspect Ryan Routh has been accused of violating.

"No, they are not being cooperative; yes, I am concerned. For example ... our investigators were rebuffed just going to the fence line outside of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. I think they've taken the position they don't want the state of Florida to be involved in this. But here's the thing, there were multiple violations of Florida law," DeSantis told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

DeSantis said his investigators believe Routh violated the law in three of Florida's judicial circuits. The most serious crime Routh could be charged with, attempted murder, falls under the state of Florida since Trump is not a federal official at the moment. Routh has so far been federally charged with gun-related crimes.

"We have a duty to investigate this. We have a duty to bring the appropriate charges. We also have a duty to inform the public about how this happened," DeSantis continued. "So I don't anticipate their being cooperative."

As to the questions about who exactly Routh is, DeSantis said he instructed law enforcement to save all of his social media posts before companies take down his profiles, which ended up happening on X and Facebook.

"We need to know, how did he end up in Florida to begin with? What is this pathway this guy has taken to end up in those bushes? ... We have not gotten answers about Butler. We haven't gotten answers about things like the Las Vegas shooting," DeSantis added.

Another big question that has yet to be answered is why the spot along the club's fence line, where Routh was for hours, was not checked to make sure someone was not burrowed there because that area has been known to be a security concern for many years.

