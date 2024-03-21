Liberals are melting down after Ron DeSantis signs bills forbidding homeless people camping in public spaces: 'This is cruel'

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill that would ban homeless people from camping in public spaces, and many on the left were outraged.

The bill would ban homeless people from sleeping or camping on public streets, sidewalks, or in parks beginning Oct. 1.

“Florida will not allow homeless encampments to intrude on its citizens or undermine their quality of life like we see in states like New York and California,” said DeSantis in a statement. “The legislation I signed today upholds our commitment to law and order while also ensuring homeless individuals have the resources they need to get back on their feet.”

The law calls on local municipalities to provide sleeping spaces for homeless people who are approved by the Florida Department of Children and Families. If they fail to do so, they can be sued by businesses and residents.

Sobriety is 'not realistic'

Critics claim that the bill will make homelessness worse and unfairly punishes the homeless.

"It's not meeting people where they are at. It's also wanting them to be sober, which is not realistic with a portion of this population," said Michael Kimberl of the Alfred Washburn Center to WEAR-TV.

"I don't know where we can put in camp grounds that won't lower property value in our community, so it sounds like we are going to be making leper colonies out in the middle of nowhere, where people don't have access to resources," he added. "Until someone shows me how this is gonna work, it sounds disastrous."

Others lambasted DeSantis and Republicans on social media.

"This is BAD. Homeless people migrate to Florida because they can survive there. This is cruel. Half the people I know go squat the woods in Florida every winter," responded homeless activist Rebecca Powell.

"Let the cruel DeSantis spend a week homeless, looking for a place to sleep. A**hat," said another critic.

"Homeless queers and pups in Florida PLEASE BE CAREFUL - Sleeping on public property is now banned here. F*** DeSantis. Stay safe yall. Don't talk to cops. Stay wary. Get armed if you have to," replied an account identifying as trans and pansexual.

"You cruel,low life inhuman,bag of s***," responded a BLM supporter. "Are there any marginalized humans that are allowed life,liberty and the pursuit of happiness in your state?"

"In a state where housing availability is in crisis, this fake Christian will do the same to the homeless that he's done to immigrants: dehumanize them," read another reply.

Here's more about the homeless law:

