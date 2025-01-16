DeSantis officially announces his Senate pick for outgoing Senator Rubio's seat

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) officially announced on Thursday he is appointing the state's attorney general, Ashley Moody, to Senator Marco Rubio's seat, as it is expected that he will easily be confirmed to be President-elect Donald Trump's secretary of state.

Moody, a close ally of DeSantis, has often been the legal arm the governor has used to fight against the Biden-Harris administration's destructive policies. After starting her career in the private sector, Moody became a federal prosecutor. Moody became the youngest judge in Florida when she was elected Circuit Court judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County at the age of 31.

Moody has been DeSantis' attorney general for his entire time as governor. Whenever DeSantis travels the state to announce legal action at the state or federal level, Moody is often there to show support and explain what her office is going to do to make it happen.

At Thursday's announcement, DeSantis said he chose Moody because she has been a strong America First advocate within Florida and is going to bring that same energy to the Senate.

"This guy used to be in Congress, and he says to me and has said to me, 'I don't know why anybody would want that job.' I said to him, 'I kind of agree, Governor.' ... There is a lot of deadlock in Washington, and then I thought more about that. And I thought, if every person with the same energy, the same love, the respect for our founding principles ... if every person like that with that personality said, 'I don't think I'd like serving in Congress,' then we will never change that culture," Moody said about accepting the job.

While acknowledging that she probably won't like the pace of the job, Moody said she is ready to fight for Trump and the America First agenda on day one.

