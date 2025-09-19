DHS slaps down Portland's claims of 'land use' violations at ICE facility in the city

The Department of Homeland Security fired back at Portland, Oregon's accusations of "land use" violations at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in the city during arresting operations.

As previously reported by Blaze News, Mayor Keith Wilson (D) announced that his administration will be issuing the "land use violation" after an overview of federal records "from a 10-month period show more than two dozen detention policy violations of the facility’s land use conditions of approval with the city, which does not allow detainees to be kept overnight or held for more than 12 hours."

'The southwest Portland ICE facility is a processing center, not a detention center.'

Wilson's office further took issue with wooden boards being placed over the building's windows and doors, which were put in place by ICE to prevent damage from the numerous violent protests and riots by Antifa radicals.

The DHS will be given an opportunity to appeal the city's citation.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Blaze News the city's investigation was not extensive enough to be taken seriously because it "amounts to nothing more than a FOIA request, without any effort to verify facts with ICE."

“Another day, another sanctuary politician attempting to prevent the brave men and women of ICE from removing the worst of the worst, including rapists, murderers, pedophiles, and gang members from the U.S. Mayor Wilson’s claims of substandard conditions at ICE facilities are categorically FALSE. All detainees receive proper meals, medical care, and access to family and legal counsel," McLaughlin continued.

“Furthermore, the southwest Portland ICE facility is a processing center, not a detention center. Detainees are briefly processed before being transferred to detention facilities," she explained. "ICE has taken action to ensure that detainees are not held for more than 12 hours, including by increasing staffing and other resources provided by the One Big Beautiful Bill. Secretary Noem has called on states and local government to assist with bed and detention space — but Portland has not answered that call for its nation."

The facility in the southern portion of Portland has been an easy target for local far-left and communist activists. The location was targeted during the 2020 BLM and Antifa riots, in addition to the federal courthouse downtown. The rioters gather at night and stand in front of the driveway to try to prevent federal vehicles from entering or leaving, forcing agents to remove them physically or with crowd-control munitions.

