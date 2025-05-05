DHS unveils new taxpayer-savings program to get rid of illegal immigrants

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday that illegal aliens will be eligible to receive $1,000 if they decide to self-deport back to their country of origin by registering through the CBP Home app. The payment will be made once they are confirmed to be no longer in the United States.

DHS says offering this incentive will help save taxpayers money as "it is projected that the use of CBP Home will decrease the costs of a deportation by around 70 percent. Currently the average cost to arrest, detain, and remove an illegal alien is $17,121."

An illegal alien who was allowed into the United States under the Biden-Harris administration has been one of the first to take advantage of the new program, recently returning to Honduras from Chicago. Additional tickets have already been booked for this week and next week, according to DHS.

“If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest. DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App,” said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. “This is the safest option for our law enforcement, aliens and is a 70% savings for US taxpayers. Download the CBP Home App TODAY and self-deport.”

The new program from DHS shows the Trump administration is taking new approaches to incentivize illegal aliens to leave on their own.

Illegal aliens who are registered through the CBP Home app will be deprioritized for detention and removal ahead of their departure as long as they follow through on their plan to leave the United States.

"If you leave on your own, you can take advantage of the legal programs to come back. But, if we have to go through the process of formally deporting you, there are mandatory bars against you for up to 20 years — sometimes forever," border czar Tom Homan said about the new program.

"Do things the right way. There's millions of people standing in line right now doing things the right way."

The new program from DHS shows the Trump administration is taking new approaches to incentivize illegal aliens to leave on their own beyond raids and detentions. To fully carry out mass deportations, federal immigration agencies need more funding and manpower, which the White House is pushing Congress to make happen.

