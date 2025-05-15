Sex, drugs, and exploding cars: Cassie Ventura drops bombshell allegations against Diddy in sex trafficking trial

The celebrity trial of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs continued Thursday and featured singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura facing cross-examination from Diddy's lawyers.

Combs, 55, faces one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

'You treat me like Ike Turner.'

Combs has denied the allegations against him and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Thursday, jurors were shown text messages between Cassie and Diddy sent in 2009, which showed Ventura telling Combs that the "freak-off" sex parties made her feel "dirty and grimy." She spoke with Combs about their "swingers’ lifestyle" but noted that the drug-fueled sex marathons with "dozens and dozens" of prostitutes were "very different."

Cassie reportedly sent a text message to Combs that "nothing good comes out of [freak-offs] anymore."

She added, "You treat me like Ike Turner" — a reference to the abusive and controlling behavior of the 1960s musician against his then-wife Tina Turner.

Cassie said she used opiates to deal with the "freak-offs."

Ventura asserted that she suffered from medical issues after a "freak-off" orgy, including sores on her mouth, stomach problems, and "very painful" urinary tract infections.

During the cross-examination of Cassie, defense attorney Anna Estevao discussed messages between Ventura and Combs regarding the "freak-offs."

"I love our f.o.’s when we both want it," Cassie told Diddy on March 18, 2017, referring to the "freak-offs."

Estevao asked, "Those were words you said to Mr. Combs, correct?" Ventura confirmed that she did send the text.

Ventura — considered the prosecution's star witness in the sex trafficking case against the Bad Boy Records founder — alleged that she and Combs had been "so in love" at the beginning of their relationship.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean 'Diddy' Combs

On Wednesday, the jury was shown an email that Ventura sent to her mother and one of Diddy's employees in December 2011.

The email allegedly said Combs had threatened to release “explicit sex tapes” of her — including one threatened for release on Christmas Day.

Ventura claimed Combs lunged at her with a wine opener in 2011 after learning she was dating Scott Mescudi — a rapper known as Kid Cudi — "during a rough patch" in her relationship with Diddy.

Combs allegedly told Ventura that Kid Cudi’s car would be blown up.

'And then he raped me in my living room.'

Ventura stated that "around that time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway," according to a 2023 civil lawsuit she filed in federal district court in Manhattan.

A spokesperson for Kid Cudi confirmed to the New York Times that his car exploded.

Ventura revealed in court on Wednesday that she received $20 million in the lawsuit that accused Combs of sex trafficking and sexual assault.

Ventura admitted that she was "heavily dependent on opiates" throughout her relationship with Diddy and testified that she was using drugs such as Norco, GHB, and ecstasy.

The singer claimed that she sought professional help for opiate addiction five or six times during the span of their relationship. Ventura alleged that she last used drugs in 2022.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

Ventura also alleged that Combs raped her in 2018 — after their 11-year relationship ended.

Ventura allegedly went on a dinner date with Diddy, and he was friendly and kind at first. But after he reportedly drove Ventura back to her home and walked her inside, "he raped me in my living room," Cassie claimed.

Ventura told the court that she cried and told him "no" during the alleged sexual assault.

Ventura claimed that Diddy regularly physically assaulted her and bruised her body.

"It's not normal, constantly being bruised up by the person you love," Cassie claimed.

Ventura detailed being physically attacked by Diddy in August 2017, and the jury was shown a photo of her injury.

Combs allegedly physically assaulted her while she was sleeping. Combs reportedly threw Cassie into a bed frame, which caused a gash on her eyebrow.

Combs purportedly had a plastic surgeon attempt to remedy her wound, but Cassie said she has a permanent scar on her eyebrow.

Ventura said she texted a photo of her injury to Diddy with the caption: "So you can remember."

Combs reportedly replied that Cassie didn't know when to stop during arguments.

As Blaze News reported on Wednesday, Cassie told the courtroom of Diddy's alleged assaults, saying "he would bash me on my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me on the head if I was down. … [I would] make the wrong face, and the next thing I knew, I was getting hit in the face."

Prosecutor Maurene Comey urged the judge to wrap up Ventura's testimony soon because she is "very, very pregnant."

"We are afraid she could have the baby over the weekend,” Comey stated. “We want her off the stand before the weekend, and we believe 45 minutes could make a difference.”

Judge Arun Subramanian agreed and informed all parties that she expects the defense to finish its cross-examination of Ventura by the middle of the day Friday.

If convicted, Diddy could spend the rest of his life in prison.

'These are criminals, unrepentant criminals, and they’re degenerates.'

"Fearless" host Jason Whitlock opined on the debauchery of entertainers, especially in the music industry.

“They’ve normalized a behavior that’s demonic, and just following the early parts of this trial and what comes out of it, it just reconfirms in my mind, these people need to be called demons. That’s what they are,” Whitlock proclaimed.

“Anybody that wants to deny the wickedness, the evilness, the debauchery, the depravity, the nihilism of this music and the people that they’re putting up as, ‘Hey, take these people seriously. These are your leaders,'" the "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" host continued. “These are criminals, unrepentant criminals, and they’re degenerates.”

