Republicans vow to eradicate Biden's Disinformation Governance Board. Boebert says it is at a 'Stalin level,' DeSantis warns: 'You cannot have a ministry of truth in this country.'

Republicans have come out swinging against the Biden administration's newly announced Disinformation Governance Board.

The Department of Homeland Security announced that it had created a new government entity to tackle online disinformation – especially on key topics of elections, COVID-19, the war in Ukraine, and the immigration crisis at the U.S. southern border.

However, Republicans fear that the new board will attempt to stifle free speech. Several GOP politicians immediately railed against President Joe Biden's Disinformation Governance Board, some have vowed to dismantle the entity.

Numerous Republicans labeled the new board as a "ministry of truth," referencing the department of propaganda in George Orwell's dystopian book "1984."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) proclaimed, "The same party that spent years promoting the Russia collusion hoax, suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story, & equated parents to terrorists believes it has credibility to control your speech. Biden must immediately abandon his plan to create an Orwellian Ministry of Truth."

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) wrote on Twitter, "Nothing else we are working on will matter if we don’t put an end to the Biden’s Ministry of Truth."



Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) questioned, "We’re supposed to trust the Department of Homeland Security to run a 'Ministry of Truth' when its current Secretary spent this week lying repeatedly to Congress that our border is secure?"

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) reacted by saying, "Joe Biden wants to create a ‘ministry of truth’ to govern and police your thoughts and your free speech. This goes against everything our country stands for. Biden's DHS should focus more on the crisis at our southern border and less on their 'ministry of truth.'"

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) noted, "The Biden administration just took one more step towards Communism. DHS' 'Ministry of Truth' is a crackdown on our Constitutional right to Free Speech."

Rep. Steve Scalise wrote on Twitter, "Biden's Orwellian Ministry of Truth should be disbanded immediately. Deep State liberals shouldn't be controlling what Americans are allowed to know and say."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) inquired, "Now that the Biden regime has a Ministry of Truth, what’s next? Re-education camps?"



Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) exclaimed, "DEFUND Biden’s Ministry of Truth! This isn’t North Korea, Cuba or Iran. This is the USA where we don’t need biased political hack bureaucrats gaslighting the rest of our country on whatever they want to declare to be true or false."

Ohio congressional candidate J.D. Vance declared, "When I get to the Senate I’ll defund the Biden Administration’s Ministry of Truth. This is downright scary."



Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) pointed out, "The first thing President Biden did in response to Elon Musk buying Twitter was to establish the 'Ministry of Truth!' Are we surprised? Free speech should not be censored. Congress did not create this new office and it should be dissolved. If it's not, it must be defunded."

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) tweeted on Friday, "The Federal Government has no business creating a Ministry of Truth. The Department of Homeland Security's "Disinformation Board" is unconstitutional and unamerican, and I'll be introducing a bill to defund it."

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) warned, "I don’t think people are fully understanding the severity of what a Ministry of Truth organized by DHS truly means. This is Stalin level. This is Mao level. This is the hill to die on."

Boebert also penned legislation to defund the DHS' Disinformation Governance Board.

"This kind of stuff is terrifying. We in Congress have the power of the purse. It is our duty to shut down this department immediately," Boebert told Fox News. "I'm calling on leadership in the Republican Party — Leader [Kevin] McCarthy, Whip [Steve] Scalise and others — to join me in calling for this department to be shut down and defunded."



"No tax dollars should go to where Biden can use the power of the federal government to silence truthful stories like Big Tech did with the Hunter Biden story," Boebert added.

Boebert claimed that Democrats took Orwell's "1984" novel "not as a warning, but as a guide."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed that he "will be fighting back" against Biden's Disinformation Governance Board – which he initially thought was a "belated April Fool's joke."

"They are actually going to create, and the Department of Homeland Security, a bureau of disinformation," DeSantis said during a press conference on Saturday. "It's basically a ministry of truth."

"And what they want to do is they want to be able to put out false narratives without people being able to speak out and fight back," the Republican governor of Florida said. "They want to be able to say things like Russia collusion, and perpetuate hoaxes, and then have people like us be silenced. They want to be able to advocate for COVID lockdowns. They want to be able to be an advocate for school closures, things that are not supported by the evidence, but then when you speak out, they want to stifle dissent."

"You cannot have a ministry of truth in this country," DeSantis continued. "We believe it’s essential that individual Floridians and Americans are able to speak out against the false narratives trying to be jammed down our throats by this regime."

"And so we reject this bureau in the state of Florida," DeSantis stated.