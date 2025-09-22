Disney says Jimmy Kimmel show to return after just a few days' suspension

Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show will return to the broadcast airwaves after he was suspended for just a few days for comments about Charlie Kirk's alleged killer.

The decision was announced on Monday by Disney, the parent company to the ABC television network. ABC had indefinitely suspended Kimmel's show after objections from Sinclair Broadcast Group, the largest owner of ABC stations, as well as Nexstar.

'We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.'

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," read the statement from Disney.

"It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive," the company added. "We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

Kimmel had suggested that the alleged shooter was a Trump supporter in an aside during his monologue on Sept. 15. Within two days, his show was taken off the air.

"The MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said. "In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving."

Nexstar Media Group then said it was pulling Kimmel's show from the stations it owns, and Sinclair made a similar announcement.

"Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets," said the company in a statement Wednesday.

Blaze News has reached out to both Nexstar and the Sinclair Broadcast Group for comment.

