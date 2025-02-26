Federal workers fired by DOGE stage sit-in protest at Capitol Hill: 'I have cried every day'

Federal workers who were fired by the Trump administration orchestrated a sit-in protest against the government cuts before they were tossed out for causing a disruption.

President Donald Trump charged Elon Musk to head the Department of Government Efficiency to cut waste, fraud, and abuse in federal spending. Critics have accused the DOGE of improperly firing workers and cutting funds that were passed by Congress.

'Now I don't know what to do. And I have cried every day. I think that that's normal.'

On Tuesday, some of the fired workers protested against the cuts by gathering at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., to confront senators.

Dozens of the protesters crammed into the lobby of the office of Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, but they were eventually tossed out by security. They also tried to get into the district office of Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, but they were pushed out by staffers.

"It's been an emotional roller coaster. Like I said, I came to USAID intending on staying there for as long as I could. I really loved the work that we were doing," said one unnamed former USAID worker to WCSH-TV.

"And now I don't know what to do," she added. "And I have cried every day. I think that that's normal. I have a 15-month-old at home, and I'm looking at him and thinking, 'What's this country that we're now living in?'"

ABC News correspondent Jay O'Brien reported that protests from federal workers were a part of Democrats' strategy to force Republicans in swing districts to stray from the Trump agenda.

Trump's efforts to cut government spending have been challenged in court. A coalition of unions sued to stop a payout plan from the Trump administration on the basis that it violated an act passed by Congress. That case was dismissed when a judge found the unions had no standing to sue.

Footage from the protest can be viewed on the news video from WCSH on YouTube.

