DOGE marks millions — all 120+ years old — as deceased in Social Security database

The Department of Government Efficiency announced Monday evening that it had purged roughly 7 million Social Security number-holders listed as at least 120 years old.

Earlier this month, the DOGE revealed that the Social Security Administration's database had listed 1.3 million people as alive who were 150 to 159 years old, over 3.5 million 140 to 149, nearly 4 million 130 to 139, and almost 3.5 million 120 to 129.

'While these people may not be receiving benefits, it is important for the agency to maintain accurate and complete records.'

During President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress on March 6, he warned about some of the issues already discovered at the SSA.

“The Government Accountability Office, a federal government office, has estimated annual fraud of over $500 billion in our nation, and we are working very hard to stop it,” Trump stated. “We’re also identifying shocking levels of incompetence and probable fraud in the Social Security program for our seniors.”

He highlighted that there are millions still listed as number-holders, including over a thousand people 220 to 229 years old, one person 240 to 249, and one 360.

“More than 100 years older than our country,” Trump remarked.

The DOGE posted on X last week that it had been performing “a major cleanup” at the SSA. At the time, the department noted that it found 3.2 million individuals over 120 years old but not yet marked as deceased.

“More work still to be done,” it noted.

On Monday, the DOGE provided another update on its progress, announcing that it had marked several million more individuals as deceased in the SSA’s database.

“For the past 3 weeks, @SocialSecurity has been executing a major cleanup of their records. Approximately 7 million numberholders, all listed age 120+, have now been marked as deceased,” the DOGE stated.

“Another ~5 million to go,” it added.

Elon Musk stated in February that there were “FAR more ‘eligible’ social security numbers” than actual U.S. citizens.

“This might be the biggest fraud in history,” he remarked.

It is unclear how many of the individuals listed are still being sent Social Security benefits.

The SSA released a statement last month addressing the “aged records.”

“The data reported in the media represent people who do not have a date of death associated with their record. While these people may not be receiving benefits, it is important for the agency to maintain accurate and complete records,” the agency’s statement read.

Acting Social Security Commissioner Lee Dudek said, “We are steadfast in our commitment to root out fraud, waste, and abuse in our programs, and actively correcting the inconsistencies with missing dates of death.”