'Dead or alive': Feds investigating Boston University employee who allegedly threatened DOGE team, Musk hints at retribution

A Boston University employee allegedly threatened members of the Department of Government Efficiency. The alleged threat was apparently serious enough that an investigation has been launched to determine if a crime had been committed.

On Monday, screenshots emerged online of an alleged post made on the Bluesky social media platform appearing to threaten the DOGE team.

'We are in contact with the FBl and other law-enforcement partners to proceed rapidly.'

The individual who reportedly made the post was identified as Jared May — an assistant media technician at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business.

The post listed all of the names of the individuals working for DOGE — a new agency headed by Elon Musk to streamline the U.S. government and cut wasteful spending.

The poster accused DOGE employees of "carrying out Musk's coup."

The post included photos of DOGE members with a caption that read: "WANTED FOR TREASON, DEAD OR ALIVE."

A Boston University spokesperson told Boston.com, "We are aware of a post made by an employee on his personal social media account. ... We do not comment on personnel matters. The views expressed do not reflect the values of Questrom School of Business."

May's staff webpage on the Boston University website appears to have been removed.

Musk said of the suspect, "He has committed a crime."

On Wednesday, Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley stated, "We take those threats seriously, and if it turns out that anybody violated federal law, then we will investigate."

The Libs of TikTok account on the X social media platform noted that Boston University receives federal funding from a multitude of government agencies.

"Someone at DOGE should seriously look into the millions of funding that Boston University gets from nearly 2 dozen federal agencies," the Libs of TikTok account wrote.

According to the Boston University website, the school receives funding from at least 19 federal agencies, including:

Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR)

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Department of Defense (DOD)

Department of Education (ED)

Department of Energy (DOE)

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

National Endowment for the Arts (NEA)

National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH)

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

National Science Foundation (NSF)

Office of Naval Research (ONR)

United States Army Research Laboratory

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)

United States Geological Survey (USGS)

Musk seemingly hinted that there could possibly be some sort of retribution if Boston University does not properly handle the situation with its employee accused of making threats against federal workers.

Musk replied to the Libs of TikTok's post about federal funds going to Boston University by stating: "Noted."

There have reportedly been several alarming threats made against the employees of the Department of Government Efficiency.

On the subreddit "r/whitepeopletwitter" on Reddit, online users made concerning threats against Musk and DOGE members, such as: "I'll say it. This Nazi stooge needs to be shot."

Musk stated of the alleged threats, "They have broken the law."

Former Minnesota Democratic House candidate Will Stancil reportedly made threats to Musk.

Stancil said, "Musk should get the wall," a saying that alludes to a person being executed by a firing squad.

Edward Martin Jr. – the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia – vowed to investigate the eye-raising threats.

"Our initial review of the evidence presented to us indicates that certain individuals and/or groups have committed acts that appear to violate the law in targeting DOGE employees," Martin said in a statement. "We are in contact with the FBl and other law-enforcement partners to proceed rapidly. We also have our prosecutors preparing."

Martin wrote in a letter to Musk on Monday that read, "I recognize that some of the staff at DOGE has been targeted publicly. At this time, I ask that you utilize me and my staff to assist in protecting DOGE work and the DOGE workers. Any threats, confrontations, or other actions in any way that impact their work may break numerous laws."

Martin continued, "Let me assure you of this: We will pursue any and all legal action against anyone who impedes your work or threatens your people."

