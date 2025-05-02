DOGE efforts lead to collapse in rate of government workers who work from home: Report

New jobs numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Current Population Survey show that the rate of government workers who work from home has plummeted precipitously.

The work-from-home rate was one of the criticisms that President Donald Trump lobbed at federal workers once he took office, and it appears that the Department of Government Efficiency has taken a toll.

'A downward plunge for federal workers clearly happened after President Trump took office.'

The analysis was published by Mike Konczal, the senior director of policy and research at the Economic Security Project.

Konczal found that the work-from-home rate among government workers severely dropped since Trump took office in January.

Prior to Trump taking office, the work-from-home rate among federal government workers was far higher than that of private workers and state government workers. The rate peaked at about 35% near Election Day in November and began falling until it hit 18.2% in the latest numbers from April.

At the same time in November, state government workers worked from home at a rate of about 24% and private workers worked at about a rate of 22%, far lower than the federal rate.

Federal government workers now work from home at a lower rate than private workers, whose rate is 20.8%, and state government workers, whose rate is 21.9%.

Konczal said that the drop in work-from-home rates must be a result of the efforts from Trump and the DOGE.

"While monthly numbers have some volatility and aren't seasonally adjusted, a downward plunge for federal workers clearly happened after President Trump took office, pushing federal remote work below the private sector after being elevated," he wrote.

But he also argued that cutting telecommuting costs more in the long run and decreases overall "state capacity."

In January, Trump signed an executive order calling on all department heads to "terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in-person." Many of the work-from-home policies were left over from the shutdown from the coronavirus pandemic.

