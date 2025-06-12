DOJ attorney resigns — but vows to keep fighting in Texas in major announcement on Glenn Beck show

Aaron Reitz, the former assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice's Office of Legal Policy, made a major announcement during an interview on "The Glenn Beck Program" Thursday morning after declaring his immediate resignation from his DOJ position the day before.

He shared his resignation letters addressed to President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi in a post on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

'Duty now calls me to continue that fight on a new front.'

"My fight for Law, Order, Justice, and the Constitution continues in Texas. Thank you, @POTUS and @AGPamBondi for your leadership and for the privilege of serving our great nation under you," he wrote.

In his resignation letters, Reitz hinted at waging a bold, new fight in Texas but stopped short of revealing the details of his next move.

Reitz told Trump that the assistant attorney general role was "one of the finest honors of my life."

"Under the leadership of Attorney General Bondi, I am proud to say we have made historic strides in that mission," he told the president.

"Duty now calls me to continue that fight on a new front," Reitz continued. "After much prayer and careful reflection, I have decided to resign from my position at the Justice Department, effective today, and to return home to Texas. In Texas, I will serve you, your Administration, and our America First movement in an even greater capacity."

During a Thursday morning interview with Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck, Reitz revealed his next step, declaring his run for Texas attorney general.

"I'm proud to share this news with Texans on your show for the first time," Reitz told Beck. "With Attorney General [Ken] Paxton now throwing his hat in the ring for the United States Senate, it's giving Texans a once-in-a-decade opportunity to put what President Trump called a true MAGA attorney and a warrior for the Constitution to succeed Paxton and keep his foot on the gas, to press in hard, on all of the things that Texans really care about."

Reitz vowed to partner with President Donald Trump to "really hold the line" by investigating and litigating "blue state agitators," including George Soros-funded district attorneys, mayors, and nonprofits.

Before his position at the DOJ, Reitz was chief of staff to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and deputy attorney general for legal strategy to Texas AG Paxton.

While under Paxton, Reitz was described as Texas' "offensive coordinator," leading dozens of lawsuits against the Biden administration on matters concerning immigration, consumer protection, and election integrity.